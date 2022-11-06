Brokerages Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price at $49.63

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 8,961.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 794,864 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 635,177 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,466,000 after purchasing an additional 624,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,222,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 2,921.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 330,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 319,714 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

