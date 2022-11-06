Brokerages Set MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT at $6.90

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
MarketWise Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $1.93 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.
Insider Transactions at MarketWise
In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 38,128 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,330.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 612.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MarketWise by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
