Brokerages Set MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT at $6.90

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $1.93 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketWise will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 38,128 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $94,938.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,570,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,330.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 612.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MarketWise by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.