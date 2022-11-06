Brooktree Capital Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brooktree Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBB Research Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $98.07 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

