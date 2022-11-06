Brooktree Capital Management Has $7.44 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for 5.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 0.11% of DXC Technology worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 66.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $27.65 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

