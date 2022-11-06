Business Platform Tomato Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $120.67 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $21.38 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

