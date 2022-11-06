CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.06.

CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of CAE opened at C$24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.00. CAE has a 12-month low of C$20.90 and a 12-month high of C$42.43.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$941.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

