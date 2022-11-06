CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.06.
CAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
CAE Stock Performance
Shares of CAE opened at C$24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The stock has a market cap of C$7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.00. CAE has a 12-month low of C$20.90 and a 12-month high of C$42.43.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.