Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Caesarstone to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CSTE opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.55. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $180.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust raised its stake in Caesarstone by 15.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 12,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,869,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,195,000 after acquiring an additional 341,800 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Caesarstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

(Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.