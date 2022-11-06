Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Camping World Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CWH opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 398,192 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

