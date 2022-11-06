Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $93.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ITCI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $51.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 45.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 141.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.