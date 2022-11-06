Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) PT Lowered to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 6.31.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CSCCF opened at 2.80 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of 1.73 and a 12-month high of 6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.35.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

