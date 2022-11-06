Cardano (ADA) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion and approximately $467.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001993 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.76 or 0.07611392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00034780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00070513 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00025653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,101,471,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,343,785,943 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

