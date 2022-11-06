Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,703 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.47% of Cardlytics worth $25,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at $791,822.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,798 shares in the company, valued at $791,822.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John V. Balen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at $748,126.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

