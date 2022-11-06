Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $80.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,241.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,241.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $2,241,531. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

