CEEK VR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.10 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 6th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $112.86 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,217.33 or 0.99976831 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008244 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00038518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00049142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.14095134 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,071,934.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.