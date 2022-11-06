CEEK VR Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $109.68 million and $4.56 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,875.80 or 0.99989374 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00047591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00023036 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004748 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00249350 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.14095134 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,071,934.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.