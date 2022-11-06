Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives $124.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. Celanese has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.19. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 830.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

