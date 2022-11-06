Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Citigroup

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Celanese stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,657,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,868. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

