Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $353,063.00

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $49.44 million and $353,063.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,661,151 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

