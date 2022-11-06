Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.33) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 165 ($1.91) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 123.60 ($1.43).

LON CEY opened at GBX 93.90 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 939.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 74.18 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.28). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.27.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

