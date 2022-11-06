Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $527.10.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

CHTR opened at $348.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $353.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.41. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $706.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

