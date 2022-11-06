China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.00% and a negative net margin of 46.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

