Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.57 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Cinemark Trading Up 9.4 %

CNK stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 6,089,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.01. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

About Cinemark

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 324,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

