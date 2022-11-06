Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.57 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.
Cinemark Trading Up 9.4 %
CNK stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 6,089,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,783,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.01. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark
About Cinemark
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
