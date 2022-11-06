Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,925 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,648,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,121,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

