Citigroup Cuts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,050.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MELI opened at $938.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 174.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $874.05 and its 200 day moving average is $837.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

