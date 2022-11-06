Citigroup Lowers MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Price Target to $12.00

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

MFIC traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $753.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

