ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 7.9 %
NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.68.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
