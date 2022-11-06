Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $124.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Clorox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $135.08.

Clorox Trading Up 1.8 %

Clorox stock opened at $140.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. Clorox has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

