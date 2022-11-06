CM Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Smith Micro Software worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 134,131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,181,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 267,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI remained flat at $2.26 during trading hours on Friday. 85,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,612. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 67.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

