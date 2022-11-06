CM Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Cytosorbents accounts for approximately 1.4% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Cytosorbents worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 316.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cytosorbents by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 827,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 432,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,554. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

