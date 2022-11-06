CM Management LLC Buys 11,335 Shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.42% of Lantern Pharma worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,698. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $10.45.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

