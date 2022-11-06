CM Management LLC Grows Stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTOL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 95.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristow Group stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company had a trading volume of 102,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $751.22 million, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.01. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.74 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 1.35%.

In other Bristow Group news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $55,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on Bristow Group to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

