CM Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

CM Management LLC lessened its position in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Battalion Oil worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Battalion Oil by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after buying an additional 296,132 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth $1,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Battalion Oil by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Battalion Oil in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Battalion Oil Price Performance

Shares of Battalion Oil stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. 3,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $222.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.01. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Battalion Oil Co. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

