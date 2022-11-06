CM Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Preformed Line Products accounts for about 1.8% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. Preformed Line Products has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $87.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.47 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $35,981,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

