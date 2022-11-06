CM Management LLC Raises Stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Scientifics makes up 2.7% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 4.04% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of SFE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 10,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,021. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Safeguard Scientifics ( NYSE:SFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.