CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME Group Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

CME Group stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,286. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

