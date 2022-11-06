CoinField Coin (CFC) Trading 2.3% Higher This Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $76.78 million and $146.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

