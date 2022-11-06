Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

