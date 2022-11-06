Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $72.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $89.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

