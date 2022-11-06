Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $672,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 95.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 130.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 7.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $419.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.93 and a 200-day moving average of $441.79. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

