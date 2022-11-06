Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,012 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $156.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.09.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.