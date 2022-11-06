Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,148 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

DE opened at $395.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

