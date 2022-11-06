Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,071 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

