Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,394 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $196.70 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

