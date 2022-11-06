Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $977,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

