Conflux Market Capitalization Reaches $88.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $88.55 million and $6.03 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,260.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00330222 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00123635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.15 or 0.00743886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00573389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00230013 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.04140723 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,041,373.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.