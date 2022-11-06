Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.11 on Friday. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 477,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 71.6% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 365,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.