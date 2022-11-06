Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

STZ stock opened at $244.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.48. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

