ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) versus Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Financial Survey

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and Poshmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.09 billion 0.22 -$361.00 million ($0.41) -1.68 Poshmark $326.01 million 4.29 -$98.33 million ($0.75) -23.73

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ContextLogic. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContextLogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 0 4 1 0 2.20 Poshmark 0 12 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ContextLogic and Poshmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $4.74, suggesting a potential upside of 589.86%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.24%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Poshmark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of ContextLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Poshmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic -27.75% -23.48% -15.09% Poshmark -17.12% -14.24% -9.55%

Volatility & Risk

ContextLogic has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poshmark has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

