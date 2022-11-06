Contrasting PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Elys Game Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million 2.07 $10.74 million ($0.08) -58.75 Elys Game Technology $45.55 million 0.20 -$15.06 million ($0.78) -0.38

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher revenue and earnings than Elys Game Technology. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

22.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys Game Technology has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -2.79% -3.25% -2.90% Elys Game Technology -42.69% -153.29% -59.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PLAYSTUDIOS and Elys Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 2 1 0 2.00 Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 573.40%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Elys Game Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of NewAleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves approximately 100,000 online user accounts through ,300 web-shops, 8 corners, and 1 land based shop. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

