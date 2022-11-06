Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after purchasing an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after acquiring an additional 272,159 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,373,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,759. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

